Kanye West Team Messed Up, Misses Chance To Be On Massachusetts Ballot

Someone over at the Birthday Party is letting their political leader down. Due to sloppy and lazy paperwork, a major state is out of play before the election has even started.

(AllHipHop News) Despite how hard he is trying, it seems that Kanye West might need to sit out this election if he truly wants to be the President of the United States of America someday.

According to the Associated Press, the born-again Christian has failed to submit the proper amount of signatures to be rightly considered for the ballot in Massachusetts. While it is a blow to the Team Yeezy campaign, it may be a blessing in disguise for Democrats.

Many believe that if Kanye West were to appear on the ballot as a candidate, younger voters would be more impressed with his celebrity versus focusing the issues that will impact their lives politically.

If that were to happen in this traditionally liberal state, in this very important election, the Democratic vote might be split. Kanye’s popularity is greater than many believed.

A YouGov poll of 1,000 American adults after he teased that he was going to run in 2020, found that at least 6% would seriously consider voting for the rap star.

Over 20% said that while they would not vote for him but they would like to see him run.

He says that he is serious about the election, and many are starting to believe him. Except, his team is not doing the best job at supporting the dream.

Apparently, not only did they not submit the 5,000 signatures needed to get on the ballot, no one ever submitted nomination papers.