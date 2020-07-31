AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kanye West Team Messed Up, Misses Chance To Be On Massachusetts Ballot

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Someone over at the Birthday Party is letting their political leader down. Due to sloppy and lazy paperwork, a major state is out of play before the election has even started.

(AllHipHop News) Despite how hard he is trying, it seems that Kanye West might need to sit out this election if he truly wants to be the President of the United States of America someday.

According to the Associated Press, the born-again Christian has failed to submit the proper amount of signatures to be rightly considered for the ballot in Massachusetts. While it is a blow to the Team Yeezy campaign, it may be a blessing in disguise for Democrats.

Many believe that if Kanye West were to appear on the ballot as a candidate, younger voters would be more impressed with his celebrity versus focusing the issues that will impact their lives politically.

If that were to happen in this traditionally liberal state, in this very important election, the Democratic vote might be split. Kanye’s popularity is greater than many believed.

A YouGov poll of 1,000 American adults after he teased that he was going to run in 2020, found that at least 6% would seriously consider voting for the rap star.

Over 20% said that while they would not vote for him but they would like to see him run.

He says that he is serious about the election, and many are starting to believe him. Except, his team is not doing the best job at supporting the dream.

Apparently, not only did they not submit the 5,000 signatures needed to get on the ballot, no one ever submitted nomination papers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

Jermaine Dupri Posts Misleading Hot 100 Chart Stats For Bow Wow's Career

The So So Def label founder asks, "What we talking bout???????"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Really2020

Akademiks Talks Calling The Police On Meek Mill Over "Green Light" Comment

For months, rappers have been saying the blogger is connected to law enforcement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

KINGMufasa

Battle Rapper Bill Collector Was Not With LB da Boss When He Died

The information came swiftly about the tragic fishing accident that caused LB da Boss his life. In the crosswires, the heroic call for help from a friend confused many about the still-murky details around the Staten Island rapper's death.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jaden Explains Struggle With Anxiety During Pandemic

Jaden opened up about his mental health during the pandemic during a recent interview.

AllHipHop Staff

A$AP Ferg Drops "Move Ya Hips" Featuring Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO

Watch the visualizer for the self-described Hood Pope's new single.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Westside Gunn Plans Debut LP On Shady Records

Westside Gunn continues with the onslaught of dope music.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tyga Gets Into The Chicken Business With New Franchise

Rapper Tyga is getting into a brand new business - the business of selling chicken!

AllHipHop Staff

Kehlani Responds To Calls For Her To Remove Tory Lanez From "Can I" Song

A video for the 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't' track is set to drop.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)