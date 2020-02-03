Kanye West Tells Story About Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl Sunday Service In Miami

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West brought Sunday Service to downtown Miami during Super Bowl LIV.

Kanye held his event from 11 am to 1 pm at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre in partnership with VOUS Church in Wynwood.

According to Kanye, the Sunday Service Experience worship event sold out the same day tickets dropped.

Local 10 News reports that Sunday Service event-goers were gifted free yellow commemorative T-shirts by volunteers.

Rich Wilkerson Jr., pastor at VOUS Church, took to Instagram thanking Kanye and Sunday Service team.

“I’ll never forget this day. So many saved, so many coming home. We love you Miami!”

Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. and West are long time friends. He also officiated West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding back in 2014.

During Sunday Service, Kanye also recalled the time he shared his record “All Day” with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. He said the late basketball player heard the song and his response was “theme music.”

Last week, the 42-year-old rapper organized a last-minute midnight Sunday Service, in honor of Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others. Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin also performed.