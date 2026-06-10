Kanye West Thought Choking Model Was Funny, Says Jennifer An

Kanye West thought it was hilarious when he allegedly choked a model on a music video set back in 2010, according to an interview that’s resurfacing as the rapper faces fresh backlash over his latest provocative video.

Jennifer An, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, sat down with the BBC and detailed exactly what went down during the La Roux “In For The Kill” shoot at the Chelsea Hotel in New York, and the story she tells is disturbing.

An was hired as a model for the music video, but when Kanye showed up on set unannounced, everything changed.

She says he choked her with both hands, stuck his fingers in her mouth simulating oral sex, and smeared her makeup all over her face.

The whole thing was caught on camera, and according to BBC reporting, An felt frozen and terrified the entire time. She didn’t resist because she was worried about losing her job.

What makes this even worse is how Kanye treated it afterward. La Roux, the artist whose video this was supposed to be, confirmed the incident was horrific and revealed in Instagram messages that Kanye told her he thought the whole thing was funny.

He even whispered to La Roux, “I bet you think I just put women back about 10 years,” and she fired back, “You just put women back about 500 years.”

An filed a civil lawsuit in 2024 under New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, which temporarily extends the statute of limitations for sexual assault survivors.

Kanye’s legal team is trying to get the case dismissed by claiming the whole thing was protected artistic expression inspired by “American Psycho,” and that An was a “consenting participant” in what they’re calling a “stage performance.”

An’s lawyer, Jesse Weinstein, told the BBC that allowing artists to do whatever they want to whomever they want in creative spaces and call it art would set a dangerous precedent that nobody should accept.

This interview drops right as Kanye’s facing criticism over his new “Gemini Season” video, where he pours milk down his wife Bianca Censori’s throat and all over her chest.