Kanye West Tweets About Wanting To Divorce Kim Kardashian Over Meeting With Meek Mill

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The father of four seems to suggest he was worried his wife got involved in an entanglement.

(AllHipHop News) Mr. West is at again. The billionaire rapper/designer took over Twitter with another round of random tweets about topics ranging from Michael Jackson and Tommy Mottola to Lil Baby and Drake.

One particular post garnered a lot of attention because it seemed as if West was suggesting his wife, Kim Kardashian, tried to have an affair with another Hip Hop star. The tweet appeared to reference a 2018 Criminal Justice Reform Summit featuring Kim K and Meek Mill.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the [Waldorf Hotel] for 'prison reform.' I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night," wrote Kanye in a now-deleted message. He later added, "Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line."

Kanye West tweets

The self-described Christian also had some critical things to say about his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, who he referred to as "Kris Jong-Un." He claimed Kardashian and Jenner put out a statement about him without his approval and ended that tweet with "that's not what a wife should do... white supremacy."

There have been reports that the Kardashian-Jenner family is concerned Kanye is currently dealing with a manic bipolar episode, and they are said to be upset about his recent tirades. On Sunday, West held a "campaign rally" in South Carolina where he broke down in tears while revealing that he once wanted to abort his first child with Kim K.

