Kanye West Tweets About Wanting To Divorce Kim Kardashian Over Meeting With Meek Mill

The father of four seems to suggest he was worried his wife got involved in an entanglement.

(AllHipHop News) Mr. West is at again. The billionaire rapper/designer took over Twitter with another round of random tweets about topics ranging from Michael Jackson and Tommy Mottola to Lil Baby and Drake.

One particular post garnered a lot of attention because it seemed as if West was suggesting his wife, Kim Kardashian, tried to have an affair with another Hip Hop star. The tweet appeared to reference a 2018 Criminal Justice Reform Summit featuring Kim K and Meek Mill.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the [Waldorf Hotel] for 'prison reform.' I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night," wrote Kanye in a now-deleted message. He later added, "Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line."

The self-described Christian also had some critical things to say about his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, who he referred to as "Kris Jong-Un." He claimed Kardashian and Jenner put out a statement about him without his approval and ended that tweet with "that's not what a wife should do... white supremacy."

There have been reports that the Kardashian-Jenner family is concerned Kanye is currently dealing with a manic bipolar episode, and they are said to be upset about his recent tirades. On Sunday, West held a "campaign rally" in South Carolina where he broke down in tears while revealing that he once wanted to abort his first child with Kim K.