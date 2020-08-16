Kanye West Unveils Designs For YZY Gap Kids Line

Kanye is slowly rolling out his designs for his collaboration with The Gap.

(AllHipHop News) While Kanye West is running for president, he is also running a multi-million dollar fashion designing campaign with retail giant, The Gap.

The rapper/ producer took to Twitter to share with the world that his creative mind is at an all-time high as he presents a more affordable KW collection with the brand.

The name of the brand is YZY GAP and it seems to offer accessories, tops and bottoms, and outerwear.

In one tweet that pictures storyboards of the collection, he shouts out one of his workers.

A woman named Khrystyna has apparently worked with Yeezy for nine years. He notes, in the middle of the GAP promotion, that she was sketching versions of his Adidas shoes even when he was working with Nike.

Ye notes that these designs might have been a sign for him back in the day.

Out of the collection, he shared that his favorite is a dark grey top called a “Martine Rose Hoodie.”

His children’s wear, called YZY GAP KIDS, was also shared on Twitter. The top that he highlighted on his profile resembled a baseball jersey with the word “Rookies” across the chest.

In between this promotions, Kanye dropped some political messaging, appearing to be more in the middle than he has been in the past few weeks.

He posted, “Dr. Claud Anderson Powernomics Both Biden and Trump need to meet with Dr. Anderson as soon as possible about restoring the black community.”

Surprisingly, he also shouted Kamala Harris. He posted: “I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends ... congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee... all love and respect from the future president. It’s an honor to run against you”