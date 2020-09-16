Kanye West Urinates All Over His Grammy Award In Protest Of Record Deal

Rap star Kanye West took his war with Universal and Sony to another level, when he peed all over his Grammy Award!

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West posted an image of him relieving himself on one of his 21 Grammy Awards.

This despicable act was done in protest against the music industry, punctuating his wars against both Universal and Sony for the ownership of his masters.

The “All Falls Down” rapper placed the trophy in his commode for his demonstration with the caption, “Trust me... I WON'T STOP”

In an attack on the music industry, he broke down how the artists are at a disadvantage because the record labels own the legal rights and actual original copies of work that they create.

As a result, many artists have to obtain permission to use their own music and pay the same fees as other commercial entities that desire to use it in any way.

He has shared that he will not release new music until he feels like he is free of an unfair contract — likening his position to that of many NBA players, “The music industry and the NBA are modern-day slave ships. I'm the new Moses.”

He later started posting messages about the media’s role in supporting the music industry by making artists look crazy.

"We used to diss Michael Jackson the media made us call him crazy ... then they killed him"

He then claimed that Universal has not revealed how much his masters cost, and then posted every page of own recording contract.

"UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD TO BUY THEM"

"Everyone please cover me in prayer ... I AM ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS PEOPLE ON THE PLANET AND UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD THEM ... BLACK MASTERS MATTER."

"MY CHILDREN WILL OWN MY MASTERS ... NOT YOUR CHILDREN ... MY CHILDREN ... MY CHILDREN ... MY CHILDREN," Kanye tweeted.