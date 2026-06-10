Kanye’s Pastor Adam Tyson Allegedly Showed Nude Photos To Woman’s Father

Adam Tyson, the pastor who preached at Kanye’s Sunday Service, is now facing a lawsuit over allegations he distributed explicit images without consent.

Kanye West connected with a pastor in 2019 who’s now facing serious legal trouble over allegations involving explicit images and a woman seeking help from her abusive marriage.

Adam Tyson, the senior pastor at Placerita Bible Church in Los Angeles, became known as “Kanye’s pastor” after preaching at the rapper’s Sunday Service events that year, but his reputation’s taking a hit after a lawsuit filed in May reveals troubling conduct within his congregation.

Alison Wilder, 36, went to Tyson’s church looking for marriage counseling after years of dealing with her husband’s addiction, rage, and manipulation.

Her husband, Andrew Wilder, is a television writer whose credits include “Criminal Minds” and “FBI,” and he’d been cycling through relapses and increasingly aggressive behavior toward her.

When she decided to file for divorce in April 2024, she thought church leadership might actually support her through the process.

Instead, according to The Roys Report, Tyson and two church elders, Patrick Hamblin and Mark Madrid, sided with her husband and refused to continue counseling unless she dropped the divorce case.

What happened next is the part that landed them in court.

Andrew Wilder sent nude photos of his wife to church leaders as supposed proof she was having an affair.

Rather than recognizing this as a violation, Tyson and the elders allegedly showed those images to Alison’s own father, who was also an elder at the church.

The lawsuit claims this act caused her severe emotional distress and humiliation, and that the church’s actions demonstrated willful disregard for her safety and rights.

Tyson holds advanced degrees from The Master’s Seminary and serves as an adjunct professor of biblical counseling at The Master’s University, credentials that made him seem like a trustworthy resource for someone in crisis.

Back in 2019, he was genuinely excited about his connection to Kanye, telling media outlets he believed the rapper’s spiritual transformation was authentic and that he was “fired up” about the opportunity to reach pop culture for Christ.

Kanye eventually moved on to other projects, including a presidential campaign and his infamous anti-semitic controversies, but Tyson stayed focused on his congregation and his counseling work.

Andrew Wilder has two restraining orders against him and is being prosecuted under California’s revenge p### law, which makes it illegal to distribute intimate images without consent.

The state considers this a form of sexual violence, and prosecutors have handled hundreds of similar cases.