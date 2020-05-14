Karlie Redd's Ex Accused Of Scamming Millions In PPP From The Government

Karlie Redd's ex out here stealing from the government and it looks lke another LLHH star about to go to jail!

(AllHipHop News) It seems like lately, the king-size reality series on VH1, "Love & Hip Hop" might want to change its name to Love and LockDown as some of their cast members can’t seem to stop hustling backward —and getting caught up in illegal drama.

Yesterday, AllHipHop.com reported that A1 Bentley was out in these streets being messy, capping an aspiring artist and her family out of their life savings.

Now today Maurice “Mo” Fayne from the Atlanta franchise has allegedly gone stealing from the gov’ment.

According to CNN, Mo applied for a PPP loan for his company Flame Trucking on April 15th, stating that he had 107 employees.

He alleged to Uncle Sam that his monthly payroll averaged about $1.5 million and that he needed at least $3,725,500 to "retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage interest payments, lease payments, and utility payments, as specified under the Paycheck Protection Program Rule."

Mo was awarded $2,045,800 shortly afterwards to support his efforts to keep his business afloat.

What did he do with the money?

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, he acted a plum fool and bought $85,000 in jewelry (including a Rolex watch, diamond bracelet, 5.73 carat diamond ring).

According to MSN, Mo also paid $40,000 in back child support and that DOJ also seized $80,000 in cash from his residence.

While there they found a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith that still had temporary tags on it, so they confiscated that too and discovered three bank accounts into which Fayne had allegedly transferred $503,000 worth of PPP funds.

Son … We over here still waiting for this little bitty $1200 stimulus check and he buying Rollies!

You know Arkansas Mo from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," wherein this season he supposedly married and divorced singer and rapper, Karlie Redd.

She talks about the abuse she endured with him, lending to the belief that he just might have done all that The Man is saying he did.