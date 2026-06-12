Karmelo Anthony Set To Appeal Verdict After 35-Year Sentence In Austin Metcalf Slaying

Karmelo Anthony’s legal fight continues as his attorneys move to challenge the 35-year sentence in appellate court.

Karmelo Anthony is appealing his murder conviction.

Less than 24 hours after the verdict, Anthony’s legal team officially filed notice that they intend to appeal the conviction stemming from the deadly encounter at a Frisco, Texas track meet. The case captured national attention and fueled heated debate across social media and traditional news.

A Texas jury rejected his self-defense argument and sentenced him to 35 years behind bars for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf.

The filing marks the beginning of what could become a lengthy legal battle as Anthony seeks to overturn the murder conviction. Jurors deliberated after hearing days of testimony and arguments before ultimately dismissing Anthony’s claim that he acted in self-defense when Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed.

The case became one of the most closely watched criminal trials in Texas, drawing intense public scrutiny from the moment Anthony was arrested.

Now, even after the conviction, Anthony’s supporters continue to advocate for him.

His family is reportedly preparing for a prolonged appeals process while donations from supporters continues. Rap superstar Cardi B recently entered the conversation, sharing her thoughts online after the guilty verdict was announced.

Anthony is currently housed in isolation until correctional officials determine his long-term placement within the prison system.

The appeal ensures that the case is far from over.

The next chapter will unfold in the appellate courts.