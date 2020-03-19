AllHipHop
Karrueche Calls Out People Calling Coronavirus The "Chinese Virus"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Donald Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter.

(AllHipHop News) The number of coronavirus cases has topped 218,000 globally and 8,700 in the United States. The disease was first identified in Wuhan, China before spreading across the world.

While coronavirus apparently originated in the Asian nation, many people are asking that it not be referred to as "The Chinese Virus" or "Kung Flu." There are concerns those phrases are leading to xenophobic attacks against people of Asian descent. 

Donald Trump was recently asked why he keeps referring to COVID-19 as "The Chinese Virus" when some critics perceived that to be a racist dog-whistle. The president said, "It comes from China. It's not racist at all, no, not at all. It comes from China, that's why. I want to be accurate."

Actress/model Karrueche Tran is using her Instagram platform to call out discrimination against Asians during the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote, "The coronavirus is not 'The Chinese Virus'! Let's stop instilling more fear and hate. The world is struggling enough as it is. Please stop this!!!"

