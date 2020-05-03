AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Karrueche’s Ex-Manager Claps Back With A Federal Lawsuit

Maria Myraine

After suing her ex-manager, he files a countersuit for money owed to fund Karrueche's career and expensive lifestyle.

(AllHipHop News) Back in February, Karrueche Tran sued her former manager, Yaquwb Muhammad (aka Jacob York) for over $1.4 million in business proceeds that were allegedly owed to her.

Now York has filed a countersuit saying he invested “millions” in Karrueche, from launching, promoting, and marketing her career.

Some of the expenses that are a part of his suit include acting lessons and making sure her “lavish lifestyle” was fully funded.

In his defense, York says Karrueche wouldn’t be where she is today if he didn’t help “build” her career.

When Karrueche initially sued York, she claimed that he was guaranteed a 20% commission.

Additionally, after reviewing her own finances, she discovered that she was not paid the $267,000 owed to her, by York, for booked gigs.

She also accused him of scamming her out of $1.4 million that she earned from her ColourPop Cosmetics collaboration.

Out of that deal, Karrueche was only paid $276,000, despite the line generating well over that amount.

To cover up their tracks, York and his company, Electric Republic, allegedly told her that the collaboration was generating low royalty payments because it wasn’t as successful as they had anticipated.

Which, of course, was false. According to ColourPop, it was one of their “most successful cosmetic lines to date.”

We all know there are two sides of a story. As this case continues to unfold, the true story will eventually come out. Stay tuned in. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wow... R. Kelly Hit With New Sex Trafficking Charges

R. Kelly is already facing hundreds of years in prison, and now he was just slapped with a new sex trafficking charge.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Keepemchained

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Debo4u

Drake Dominates Streaming Charts With "Dark Lane Demo Tapes"

Every track on Drake's "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" lands on streaming charts' Top 20.

Maria Myraine

Russian Teen Tats His Face Up To Look Like Tekashi 6ix9ine

A Russian Tekashi look-alike is obsessed with tattoos and gets his mother to subsidize his look.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Lil Wayne’s Sports Agency Signs Isaac Okoro

Young Money APAA Sports, co-owned by Lil Wayne, has officially signed Auburn freshman, Isaac Okoro.

Maria Myraine

Jimmy Henchman Loses Third Appeal Of Life Sentence For Murdering 50 Cent's Friend

Jimmy Henchman will never see the light of day again, after losing his third appeal for ordering the murder of 50 Cent's friend Lodi Mack.

Maria Myraine

by

TASHACARRIE

Battle Rapper Goes Viral Because He Hates His Black Skin

Georgio Casper may have to get ghost for good after some shocking references to race went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

Drake Opens Up About His Son On Young Money Radio

Revealing photos of his son, Adonis, last month, Drake shares the intimate moments of fatherhood on Young Money Radio.

Maria Myraine

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Lo's Health Deteriorates In Prison; Judge Refuses Release But Offers Hope

Dark Lo's hopes of getting out of prison due to his health amid a coronavirus outbreak have been thwarted, but he might get another shot!

Nolan Strong

Smoov'L Drops 'Boy From Brooklyn,' Says His Time Has Come"

Will Smoov'L give us mumble rap, like many of his peers? Or rise up to be one of the greatest that the borough has ever seen. With a title like *Boy From Brooklyn,* we hope it is the latter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson