Meet the characters of the hit new series, P-Valley.

Based on Katori Hall's play Pussy Valley, P-Valley is set in the Mississippi Delta and follows the lives of the complex characters who work at a small strip club.

The starring cast includes-Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson.

Allhiphop’s Seleah Simone sat down with the cast and Katori to get more details on this juicy new series!