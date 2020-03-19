AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Katy Perry Defeats Rapper In Appeal Of "Dark Horse" Battle

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Christian rapper Flame (né Marcus Gray) took Katy Perry to court claiming she was liable for infringing on the artist’s copyright over his song “Joyful Noise.”

(AllHipHop News) When Christian rapper Flame (né Marcus Gray) took Katy Perry to court for infringing on the copyright on his song “Joyful Noise" for her hit song "Dark Horse" featuring Juicy J.

In fact, in July of 2019, a ruled in favor of Flame and found that Katy's producers were guilty of swiping the song, and many automatically believed that she cheated the church boy.

Flame was about to go after his cut of Katy's earnings from the hit song, which raked in over $41 million in worldwide sales.

The song has sold 13.2 million units (combined sales and track-equivalent streams), is the second best-selling song worldwide for 2014.

As of 2019, it is one of the best selling songs in digital history.

But in a reversal of fortune, an appeals court overturned the original verdict and tossed the entire copyright infringement lawsuit.

The Hollywood Reporter stated U.S. District Court Judge Christian Snyder threw out the copyright infringement case after reviewing more evidence.

The rapper failed to the “extrinsic test” which “required that a copyright plaintiff identify concrete elements based on objective criteria that works are similar.”

The prosecution brought in an expert that just could not find the link that Gray prayed for to link "Joyful Noise" to "Dark Horse."

“Dark Horse” was the first single off her fourth album and was quite successful.

The song featured Juicy J. It combined several genres like pop, trap, Hip-Hop, and electropop, creating what is called a “Southern rap-techno mashup.”

Flame is surely on his knees tonight, asking God to be with him during an appeal. With money like that up for grabs, we are sure this is not going away. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fashion Nova Sues Tekashi 6ix9ine For $2.5 Million

Richard Saghian's LA-based retailer claims it did not know about the rapper's criminal prosecution.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parly

Gucci Mane Offers $1 Million To New Rappers Who Sign To 1017 Records

Gucci Mane offers rappers a lucrative opportunity with a $1 million open call in a search for the next big rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ZUBU7

Lil Uzi Vert's 'Eternal Atake' Projected To Spend A Second Week At No. 1

The first-week projections for Don Toliver and Jay Electronica are in as well.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meek Mill Calls Out North Korea As Possible Source Of The Coronavirus

Meek Mill took to Twitter to stir up a controversy surrounding the origins of COVID-19, most popularly known as the coronavirus, by linking the threat to North Korea.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

coastwest

Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Barrier Passes Away Following A Car Accident

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Jamejack

Russell Simmons Says Coronavirus Wouldn't Exist If People Stopped Eating Meat

Russell Simmons talks about the connections between eating meat and the coronavirus, pointing to the consumption of bats as one of the reasons the disease even exists!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Coronavirus Ruins Kanye West And Joel Osteen's Mega-Church Ambition

The massive Kanye West/ Joel Osteen service has been postponed because of the coronavirus epidemic. This should not come as a surprise as Yankee Stadium has canceled all events for the next two months.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rapper Juice WRLD's Mom Moves To Protect Estate Worth $3 Million

The deceased rapper’s mom, Carmela Wallace, has filed to be named the representative for the estate. This is important WRLD did not have any kids and was not married.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jay Electronica Proclaims Drake As His "Spirit Animal"

Who would have thought that out all of the beasts in Hip-Hop, that Drake was Jay Electronica's spirit animal?

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Walk

Meek Mill & Swizz Beatz Expressed Interest In Curating 'Charm City Kings' Soundtrack

The "Milladelphia" collaborators could be teaming up again.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)