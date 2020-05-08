Kehlani Celebrates Earning Her First #1 Album On iTunes With 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't'

The new collection features Tory Lanez, Jhené Aiko, and more.

(AllHipHop News) It has been three years since Kehlani released her debut studio LP SweetSexySavage. After presenting the While We Wait mixtape in 2019, she is back today with an album.

It Was Good Until It Wasn't arrived on DSPs overnight. The R & B/Soul project features contributions by Tory Lanez, Jhené Aiko, Masego, Lucky Daye, and James Blake.

At the moment, Kehlani's latest body of work is #1 on the US iTunes chart, topping country singer Kenny Chesney's Here and Now. Plus, her name was the top trending topic on Twitter.

"FIRST TIME IN MY ENTIRE CAREER I AM FASHO ABOUT TO CRY," tweeted Kehlani about It Was Good Until It Wasn't being the most popular album on Apple's digital music store.

The Atlantic recording artist returned to Twitter to add, "Nah this is crazy." She reacted to taking over Twitter's Explore page by writing, "I am bawling. In real deal big ass tears. This all for you Alexis! man! MAN."