Kehlani Claims Kamaiyah Threatened Her Life Over A Business-Related Fallout

The former friends are now going at it on social media.

(AllHipHop News) Two of the top modern music artists from the Bay Area do not appear to be on good terms at the moment. Kamaiyah and Kehlani called each other out on social media.

The drama went public after "Set It Up" rapper Kamaiyah's recent Instagram Live session. She stated, "I’m from High Street, 3170. Apartment 303 verified. Keyshia [Cole] can tell you where she from in the ’80s. Tell me where that other person from?... That n*gga know what it is. It's up. It's been up for a while now. Y'all keep asking me questions. I don't f*ck with her, at all. She knows why. That's that."

Kehlani clearly felt Kamaiyah was referring to her during that IG Live. The "Toxic" singer addressed the matter on Twitter before she deleted the series of tweets dated April 29.

In one tweet, Kehlani said that the fallout is connected to a joint project getting scrapped. She also claimed Kamaiyah threatened her life. Apparently, Kehlani attempted to reach out to Kamaiyah through phone calls and texts but did not get a response.

"I'm STILL not speaking negatively on someone I once cared about. That I have a matching tattoo with. That I respected and admired. Business didn't work out on a collaborative project, I withdrew and got a 'green light' on my family and friends. AND [IT'S] STILL LOVE ON THIS SIDE," wrote Kehlani.

She added, "Reached out countless amounts of times to be adults. To say 'you have been around my child.' Still met with internet antics, false rumors that don't make any sense, and THREATS TO MY LIFE. [And] me all of a sudden not being from the same city that i was from when we were cool."

Yesterday afternoon, Kamaiyah tweeted in response to Jean Deaux, a musical collaborator with Kehlani. The 2017 XXL Freshman told Deaux, "@ me next time b*tch ain’t nobody scared of y’all and eat off who? ain’t never needed nobody for sh*t I own all my music and made 6 figures in my sleep last month this sh*t can get real fonky easy beloved I don’t even know you hype man don’t let Kehlani get you slapped."