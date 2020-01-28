Kehlani Collaborator Lexii Alijai Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

(AllHipHop News) Rising rapper Lexii Alijai died of an accidental drugs overdose, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has ruled.

News of the 21-year-old's tragic death was announced on New Year's Day on Facebook by her cousin.

Now, following an autopsy, the medical examiner's office has revealed Alijai passed away as a result of a lethal mixture of fentanyl and ethanol - with her death ruled an accident.

After news of Alijai's death was revealed, Kehlani - who teamed up with the late star, real name Alexis Alijai Lynch, on 2015 track "Jealous" - paid tribute to the singer, who she called her "little sister."

"jus got the worst f**kin news ever. my heart is BROKE. F**K,” Kehlani began. "weakest saddest way to start a new year. i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here."

Kehlani is now planning a benefit concert in honor of Alijai, which will be held at First Avenue in Minneapolis on February 19.

Alijai first rose to fame by rapping over songs by stars such as Drake and Nas, with her videos frequently going viral on social media.

She dropped out of school to pursue her music dreams and released her first full-length project Super Sweet 16 to celebrate her 16th birthday.

Her debut studio album Growing Pains dropped in September 2017.