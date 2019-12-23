Kehlani & Keyshia Cole Connect For "All Me" Collab

(AllHipHop News) Two famous Oakland0bred vocalists linked up a new song titled "All Me." Kehlani recruited Keyshia Cole for the collaboration.

"I’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped. I’ve never had this much energy for a musical release! This is so incredible. I just wanna say thank you, this is some really epic sh*t," tweeted Kehlani.

She added, "And this was accidental. this wasn’t my planned single, this [isn't] a part of the [rollout] for my album... I put a snippet up & y’all made it viral. I’m putting it out because of y’all. Thank you!!!!"

Kehlani's name became a Top 5 trending topic on Twitter on Monday morning. The two stars then interacted on the social media platform in response to a reaction video about "All Me."