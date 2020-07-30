AllHipHop
Kehlani Responds To Calls For Her To Remove Tory Lanez From "Can I" Song

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A video for the 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't' track is set to drop.

(AllHipHop News) Tory Lanez is currently in the hot seat with many music fans. The Canadian R&B/Hip Hop recording artist was allegedly involved in Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in her feet on July 12.

After being arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) has faced widespread condemnation. There are even calls for other performers to distance themselves from the Chixtape 5 creator.

For example, supporters of R&B singer Kehlani apparently questioned her about "Can I" featuring Tory Lanez. The song appears on her It Was Good Until It Wasn't album. She addressed the matter on Twitter.

"Full transparency cuz I believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. New verse on the deluxe 💯," posted Kehlani. The 25-year-old vocalist also deleted a tweet that read, "The album came out months ago I can't remove it, doesn't work like that. Can only move forward."

