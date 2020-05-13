AllHipHop
Kehlani's 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't' & Nav's 'Good Intentions' In A Tight Race For No. 1

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The R&B songstress is asking her followers to stream her new LP.

(AllHipHop News) Another week, another chart battle. The contest for the #1 position on the latest Hot 100 was won by Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's "Say So" remix. A new race is now taking place for the pinnacle of next week's Billboard 200 album chart.

HitsDailyDouble reports Nav's Good Intentions and Kehlani's It Was Good Until It Wasn't are projected to pull in 75,000-80,000 first-week units, respectively. Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes is right behind them in its second week (70K-75K).

Kehlani has made it clear she wants the Number One. The Atlantic recording artist and her fans hosted a Twitter streaming party on Tuesday night with the purpose of collecting more album-equivalent units for the LP.

"THIS WILL BE THE BIGGEST MOMENT IN MY CAREER LETS GO KEEP STREAMING IM EMOTIONAL PLEASE KEEP GOIN !!!!!! I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUUU!! #ItWasGoodUntilItWasnt LETS F*CKIN GO," tweeted Kehlani in all caps.

The 25-year-old California native added, "This would be really big for not only me but my friends I made this sh*t with and that’s the best part. We really did this sh*t together #ItWasGoodUntilItWasnt."

Kehlani's SweetSexySavage studio album peaked at #3 in 2017. Her While We Wait commerical mixtape reached #9 last year. Nav scored his first #1 on the Billboard 200 with 2019's Bad Habits.

