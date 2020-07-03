Kehlani Sued Over Smashed Ferrari

Kehlani is in a legal mess and it's all over a Ferrari she rented for her music video.

(AllHipHop News) Kehlani is being sued by a luxury car rental company for allegedly returning a Ferrari to them with nearly $25,000 of damage after smashing it up on the set of a music video.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the 25-year-old singer hired the black car on April 19th and the 22nd.

While she is said to have insisted at the time that the vehicle was for her personal use only, the company claims she used it in her "Open (Passionate)" video, which is where the damage occurred.

Representatives from the organization claim the car was smashed into an animal or another object on the set of the video, which cost them more than $1,000 a day as it was repaired.

In addition, they have accused Kehlani of costing them more than $35,000 in potential rental fees.

And following the collision, the value of the Ferrari was reduced by $88,573.

The company is requesting damages from Kehlani, as well as asking for her driver's license to be suspended.

Kehlani has yet to comment on the allegations.