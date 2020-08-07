AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Keke Palmer Tapped To Host 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The show will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

(AllHipHop News) ABC's Strahan, Sara and Keke talk show may have been canceled, but Keke Palmer already secured a special gig on another network. The former child actress will serve as the master of ceremonies for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Palmer announced her hosting role in a promotional video where she had a conversation with her True Jackson character from Nickelodeon's True Jackson, VP. Keke and "True" discussed possible fashion choices for the 26-year-old Hollywood veteran.

The VMAs are set to be the first live award show in the COVID-19 pandemic era. Acts such as Doja Cat, J Balvin, and BTS have been announced as performers for the ceremony.

Billie Eilish ("Everything I Wanted"), Eminem featuring Juice WRLD ("Godzilla"), Future featuring Drake ("Life Is Good"), Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ("Rain on Me"), Taylor Swift ("The Man"), and The Weeknd ("Blinding Lights") are up for Video of the Year.

The Best Hip Hop category consists of DaBaby ("Bop"), Eminem featuring Juice Wrld ("Godzilla" ), Future featuring Drake ("Life Is Good" ), Megan Thee Stallion ("Savage" ), Roddy Ricch ("The Box"), and Travis Scott ("Highest in the Room").

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the pack with nine nods each. They are followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd who pulled in six nods apiece. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from New York City's Barclays Center on August 30 at 8 pm ET.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Drop "Wap" Video Featuring Kylie Jenner, Normani & More

The Bardi Gang leader's sophomore album era has begun.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Jurnee Smollett Left Devastated By Jussie's Drama

Jurnee reveals the impact Jussie's fake hate crime he allegedly orchestrated against himself has impacted her.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489

Terry Crews Reacts To Getting Dissed By Rick Ross On "Pinned To The Cross"

Rozay calls the actor a "coon."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dr. Dre's Wife Says He Scared Her Into Signing Prenup

Dr. Dre's wife says the super-producer forced her into signing a prenup and then felt guilty afterward.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tonny Pham

Cardi B Endorses Joe Biden For President

"If Trump wins again, I feel like I will have a f*cking mental breakdown that day."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Doubles Down On Not Denying He's Helping Trump Defeat Biden

GOP operatives are said to be assisting the rapper get on ballots.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)