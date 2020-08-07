Keke Palmer Tapped To Host 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

The show will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

(AllHipHop News) ABC's Strahan, Sara and Keke talk show may have been canceled, but Keke Palmer already secured a special gig on another network. The former child actress will serve as the master of ceremonies for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Palmer announced her hosting role in a promotional video where she had a conversation with her True Jackson character from Nickelodeon's True Jackson, VP. Keke and "True" discussed possible fashion choices for the 26-year-old Hollywood veteran.

The VMAs are set to be the first live award show in the COVID-19 pandemic era. Acts such as Doja Cat, J Balvin, and BTS have been announced as performers for the ceremony.

Billie Eilish ("Everything I Wanted"), Eminem featuring Juice WRLD ("Godzilla"), Future featuring Drake ("Life Is Good"), Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ("Rain on Me"), Taylor Swift ("The Man"), and The Weeknd ("Blinding Lights") are up for Video of the Year.

The Best Hip Hop category consists of DaBaby ("Bop"), Eminem featuring Juice Wrld ("Godzilla" ), Future featuring Drake ("Life Is Good" ), Megan Thee Stallion ("Savage" ), Roddy Ricch ("The Box"), and Travis Scott ("Highest in the Room").

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the pack with nine nods each. They are followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd who pulled in six nods apiece. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from New York City's Barclays Center on August 30 at 8 pm ET.