Kelis Announces New Netflix Series 'Cooked With Cannabis'

(AllHipHop News) Kelis Rogers is likely best known for creating hit songs such as "Caught Out There" and "Milkshake." The singer-songwriter also started a successful career as a chef.

In April, Kelis will present culinary creatives on Netflix. She announced the global streaming service is home to a new competition series title Cooked with Cannabis which is scheduled to debut on the unofficial holiday celebrating marijuana.

"I'm really excited to announce my new show, Cooked with Cannabis on @Netflix! As a chef, I was intrigued by the food + as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today's society. I hope you all will tune in, it'll be a good time! We launch on 4/20!" tweeted Kelis.

Netflix has long been a weed-friendly platform. For example, Fab 5 Freddy's Grass Is Greener documentary debuted on the platform for last year's 4/20. The streaming giant/production company also embraced other reality shows like Rhythm + Flow, The Circle, and Love Is Blind.