Kelly Rowland, Jhené Aiko, Jadakiss & Emotional Oranges Discuss Their Personal Pandora “Listen In With” Playlists

Find out which tracks are getting the most spins from these four acts.

(AllHipHop News) This week, several performers compiled a Pandora playlist of tunes they are listening to right now at home. Each “Listen In With” collection represents the personal selections of Jhené Aiko, Jadakiss, Kelly Rowland, and Emotional Oranges.

California-raised vocalist Jhené Aiko chose six of her own songs. The Chilombo album creator also picked specific works by Bill Withers, 2Pac, Frank Ocean, Rhye, and Sade.

“Bill Withers is one of my all-time favorite artists. I think that he was an amazing songwriter, amazing singer. And his whole life story, everything about him, is so inspiring to me,” states Aiko.

She continues, “I love how down to earth and humble he was. This song [‘Lovely Day’], in particular, reminds me of a summer day in LA, and it reminds me that during this time of quarantine that there will be more lovely days to come.”

Kelly Rowland shined a light on a variety of R & B musicians. The Destiny’s Child founding member's list features Snoh Aalegra, Sabrina Claudio, Chris Brown, Ari Lennox, 6LACK, Alina Baraz, H.E.R., and Daniel Caesar. She also added her 2x-Platinum hit “Motivation” and her new single “COFFEE.”

“I’ve put together a little playlist of songs that just create a nice little shexy vibe for you to groove off of. And I’m so excited for the artists that are on here. There are a lot of new artists of course, and I also threw on my new song ‘Coffee’ on there, which I hope you enjoy and check out,” offers Rowland.

For his “Listen In With” playlist, Jadakiss decided on Detroit rappers like 42 Dugg and Tee Grizzley, Atlanta hitmakers like Migos and Lil Baby, and New York City legends like The Notorious B.I.G. and N.O.R.E. (Noreaga). The Lox emcee says, “This your boy Jadakiss right here. This is a special joint, my personal playlist on Pandora.”

Emotional Oranges presented a diversity of genres. The group’s set incorporated New Wave with Grace Jones, Pop with Dua Lipa, Electronic with Daft Punk, Reggaeton with Paloma Mami, R & B with PartyNextDoor, and Hip Hop with Lil Uzi Vert. They also threw their own “West Coast Love” on the playlist.

“We picked these songs for our playlist as they accurately paint the rollercoaster of emotions we’ve been going through. We’ve been listening to a lot of soulful dance music from Europe to stay upbeat while writing this new record,” says Emotional Oranges.

The Los Angeles-based duo adds, “And there's a few great inspiring R & B projects that have also been in rotation. We can’t wait to show our fans all the ideas we’ve been working on during this crazy time. Hope you stay safe and sound, and we’ll see you in the fall.”

Check out Jhené Aiko, Jadakiss, Kelly Rowland, and Emotional Oranges’ full Pandora “Listen In With” playlists below.

Listen to Jhene Aiko’s playlist HERE:

Bill Withers - Lovely Day

Jhene Aiko - LOVE

Jhene Aiko - Trigger Protection Mantra

Jhene Aiko - Speak

2Pac - To Live and Die in L.A.

Jhene Aiko - Born Tired

Jhene Aiko - 10k hours (feat. Nas)

Frank Ocean - Sweet Life

Rhye - One of those Summer Days

Jhene Aiko - Eternal Sunshine

Sade - Kiss of Life

Listen to Kelly Rowland’s playlist is HERE:

Snoh Aalegra - I Want You Around

Sabrina Claudio - Unravel Me

Chris Brown - Heat (feat. Gunna)

Kelly Rowland - COFFEE

Kelly Rowland - Motivation

Ari Lennox & J. Cole - Shea Butter Baby

6LACK - Learn Ya

Alina Baraz - Yours

H.E.R. - Every Kind of Way

Daniel Caesar - CYANIDE

Listen to Jadakiss’ playlist is HERE:

42 Dugg - Dog Food

Pop Smoke - PTSD

Jadakiss - Keep it 100

Lil Baby - Trap Star

Migos - Made Men

Yo Gotti - Big Homie

G Herbo - Feelings

Tee Grizzley - Satish

Noreaga - Body in the Trunk

Meek Mill - Championships

Noreaga - Banned from Tv

AZ - Wanna Be There

The Lox - All for the Love

The Notorious B.I.G. - I Love the Dough (feat. Jay-Z & Angela Winbush)

Listen to Emotional Oranges’ playlist is HERE: