Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Beyoncé & More Make Google's Most Searched Black History Makers List

(AllHipHop News) Black History Month 2020 begins in three days. Google got an early start in celebrating the contributions of Black artists, athletes, actors, activists, and more. The tech company produced a 30-second "The Most Searched" video highlighting the icons and moments that have been searched the most in the United States.

In addition, Google released an official list of "Most Searched Black History Makers." Google Trends data was used to identify Black Americans' achievements that were searched more than any others between January 1, 2004 and July 1, 2019.

Music artists such as Kendrick Lamar (Most Searched Pulitzer Winner), Drake (Most Searched Album), Beyoncé (Most Searched Performance), Lil Nas X (Most Searched Remix), and John Legend (Most Searched EGOT Winner) made the list.

Michael Jordan (Most Searched Slam Dunk), Simone Biles (Most Searched Gymnast), LeBron James (Most Searched Athlete), Serena Williams (Most Searched Tennis Player), Tiger Woods (Most Searched Golfer), Derek Jeter (Most Searched Baseball Player), and Odell Beckham, Jr. (Most Searched Wide Receiver) were recognized as well.

As part of Google.org's $25 million commitment to Black and Latino students, $3 million was granted to help scale the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) over the next three years. The initiative gives Black high school students a platform to become leaders in science, technology, engineering, humanities, mathematics, business, and the arts.

“Growing up, I saw firsthand how the NAACP ACT-SO program inspired young Black talent to believe in and showcase their brilliance,” said Justin Steele, director of Google.org. “We know that 65% of students will work in careers that don’t even exist today, so programs like ACT-SO that are preparing, recognizing, and rewarding African-American students are important to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to be innovators and culture makers.”

The Black Googler Network and Black@YouTube employee resource groups are also creating volunteer opportunities for Googlers at local and national ACT-SO competitions across the country. Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics saw a 7% increase in STEM category participation in 2019.

“ACT-SO is a celebration of Black excellence,” said NAACP President/CEO Derrick Johnson. “This funding and volunteer support will help our outstanding youth, who exemplify scholastic and artistic achievement, to continue to pursue their passions free from limitations. We are excited to continue this tradition and ensure all of our students have access to mentorship in STEAM [science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics] careers.”

Google's Most Searched Black History Makers

Most searched speech: MLK’s “I Have A Dream” speech

Most searched performance: Beyoncé

Most searched female poet: Maya Angelou

Most searched autobiography: Malcolm X

Most searched NASA mathematician: Katherine Johnson

Most searched Pulitzer winner: Kendrick Lamar

Most searched talk show host: Oprah Winfrey

Most searched Star-Spangled Banner: Whitney Houston

Most searched guitar solo: Prince

Most searched slam dunk: Michael Jordan

Most searched ballerina: Misty Copeland

Most searched gymnast: Simone Biles

Most searched athlete: LeBron James

Most searched album: Drake

Most searched narrator: Morgan Freeman

Most searched remix: Lil Nas X / "Old Town Road"

Most searched interception: Malcolm Butler

Most searched tennis player: Serena Williams

Most searched WWII airmen: Tuskegee Airmen

Most searched march: March on Washington

Most searched abolitionist: Frederick Douglass

Most searched jazz musician: Louis Daniel Armstrong

Most searched boycott: Montgomery bus boycott

Most searched drag queen: RuPaul

Most searched movement: Civil Rights Movement

Most searched homecoming: Howard University

Most searched sit-in: Greensboro Sit-In

Most searched stand up: Kevin Hart

Most searched tap dancer: Gregory Hines

Most searched golfer: Tiger Woods

Most searched EGOT winner: John Legend

Most searched baseball player: Derek Jeter

Most searched Emmy speech: Viola Davis

Most searched wide receiver: Odell Beckham, Jr.