Kendrick Lamar Headlining Glastonbury If Coronavirus Doesn't Ruin Festival

AllHipHop Staff

Bosses at Glastonbury have revealed Kendrick Lamar has been added as the festival's third headliner.

(AllHipHop News) Kendrick Lamar will join Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift at Glastonbury if festival bosses can avoid a coronavirus cancellation.

The rapper has been added as the event’s third headliner, while Dua Lipa, the Pet Shop Boys, Suzanne Vega, Gilberto Gil, Sinead O’Connor, the Manic Street Preachers, HappyMondays, and Mabel have also been named as performers, who will join the likes of Diana Ross, Supergrass and Lana Del Rey at Worthy Farm in Somerset in June.

Announcing the updated bill for the 50th anniversary of the beloved festival, organizer Emily Eavis revealed she had her “fingers firmly crossed” the event will go ahead.

“As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so,” she said.

“No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!”

The coronavirus outbreak has already affected several tours and festivals.

The SXSW, Coachella, Stagecoach, and Ultra Music festivals in the U.S. have been scrapped or rescheduled and the same goes for games for the NBA, MLB, NHL and the NCAA.

