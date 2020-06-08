AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kendrick Lamar Joins DeMar DeRozan & Russell Westbrook At "Compton Peace Walk" Protest

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

K. Dot and NBA players show support for anti-racist demonstrations.

(AllHipHop News) Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" became the unofficial anthem of the #BlackLivesMatter movement back in 2015. However, some fans and critics questioned why the TDE megastar has been quiet as the BLM message went global in response to the May 25 murder of George Floyd. 

The 46-year-old African-American man was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are accused of aiding and abetting the murder.

This weekend Kendrick Lamar finally hit the pavement with the people of Compton. He was seen protesting alongside NBA player DeMar DeRozan. Fellow Los Angeles native and 9-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook spoke at the “Compton Peace Walk" event.

According to reports, thousands of people took part in the peaceful protest. Mayor Aja Brown supported the demonstration which saw the protesters march from Gateway Towne Center in Los Angeles to Compton City Hall. 

Hip Hop stars such as J. Cole, Kanye West, Rick Ross, Wale, Lil Yachty, Swae Lee, Mysonne, and Bun B were involved with protests around the country. Other celebrities like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor John Boyega and Akeelah and the Bee actress Keke Palmer went viral on social media for their vocal participation at marches.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Gives Fiery Speech, Lil Baby Ludacris Support HBCU Students

T.I. made an appearance at HBCU rally over the weekend to keep students motivated in the wake of racially-motivated police violence around the country.

Mike Winslow

by

afronaija

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jones Shows Artist Vision Board For New Vamp Life Record Label

Dipset co-founder Jim Jones has launched a brand new venture with a mission to discover new talent.

Mike Winslow

Lil Wayne Addresses Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

Lil Wayne used his Young Money Radio platform with Apple to discuss some comments he made to Fat Joe last week in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Truthislight

Terry Crews Doubles Down On "Black Supremacy" Rhetoric After Facing Backlash

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star does not like being called a coon or Uncle Tom.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jordan Brand Commits $100M to Social Justice

Michael Jordan's Jordan Brand makes a financial commitment to a much-needed change in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

Maria Myraine

by

KenVester

Run The Jewels Earn Highest-Charting Album With 'RTJ4'

Killer Mike and El-P's free project still collected sales units.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Mayor Of Minneapolis Shamed Out Of Protest...Literally!

The Mayor of Minneapolis had to hurry out of a protest after the crowd turned on him.

AllHipHop Staff

Rick Ross Spotted At George Floyd Protest in South Florida

Miami's own, Rick Ross, was active this weekend as he joined a large crowd of protestors in solidarity.

Maria Myraine

by

lil mike9

Pilot Called Cops On Lil Wayne During Incident On Private Plane

The Young Money boss revealed an overzealous pilot working for him on his private jet called the cops during an argument.

Maria Myraine

by

lil mike9

Kodak Black Beats 15 Year Sentence And Gets Rehab Instead

Kodak Black's lawyer cut a deal with the prosecutors in Florida and now he will head to rehab, instead of prison.

AllHipHop Staff

by

aewsucks