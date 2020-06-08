Kendrick Lamar Joins DeMar DeRozan & Russell Westbrook At "Compton Peace Walk" Protest

K. Dot and NBA players show support for anti-racist demonstrations.

(AllHipHop News) Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" became the unofficial anthem of the #BlackLivesMatter movement back in 2015. However, some fans and critics questioned why the TDE megastar has been quiet as the BLM message went global in response to the May 25 murder of George Floyd.

The 46-year-old African-American man was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are accused of aiding and abetting the murder.

This weekend Kendrick Lamar finally hit the pavement with the people of Compton. He was seen protesting alongside NBA player DeMar DeRozan. Fellow Los Angeles native and 9-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook spoke at the “Compton Peace Walk" event.

According to reports, thousands of people took part in the peaceful protest. Mayor Aja Brown supported the demonstration which saw the protesters march from Gateway Towne Center in Los Angeles to Compton City Hall.

Hip Hop stars such as J. Cole, Kanye West, Rick Ross, Wale, Lil Yachty, Swae Lee, Mysonne, and Bun B were involved with protests around the country. Other celebrities like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor John Boyega and Akeelah and the Bee actress Keke Palmer went viral on social media for their vocal participation at marches.