Kendrick Lamar Launches A New "At Service" Company

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kendrick Lamar's cryptic new venture pgLang has creatives all over the world excited!

(AllHipHop News) What do you say when there are no words to say?

Surprisingly, a wordsmith like Kendrick Lamar brings that very question to the forefront as he backs a new project called pg-lang.com, that answers with one resounding visual expression, “You create.”

K-Dot took to social to announce his partnership with friend and collaborator Dave Free to present to the world what they are calling an “at service company.”

The press release states that pgLang “is [an] at service to creators and projects that selflessly speak with, and for, the shared experiences that connect us all.”

But if you watch the visual mission statement, you quickly come to realize that the company is more or less a portal for ideas, creating a hub for creatives to do this very novel thing… create.

Starring artistic influencers who clearly think, like Yara Shahidi, Baby Keem and Jorja Smith, you get to see creation start with the nucleus of all creation, "thought."

Directed by Dave Free, scored by Florence Welch and Kamasi Washington, the mini-movie pushes you to abandon your notion of a typical campaign roll-out and embrace something new.

Which can be hard for a generation of Hip-Hop zombies that hate embracing “newness,” unpacking “different,” and stopping to “think.”

