Kendrick Lamar Makes History With 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' Spending 400 Weeks On Billboard 200

K. Dot has the longest-charting Hip Hop studio album of all time.

(AllHipHop News) There is a new member of the 400-week club for the Billboard 200. Kendrick Lamar's Good Kid, M.A.A.D City currently sits at #100 on the chart after first arriving in 2012.

Eight years later, the masterpiece managed to stay on Billboard's album rankings for 400 weeks. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City joins Eminem's Curtain Call: The Hits (494 weeks) as the only Hip Hop albums to ever reach that milestone. GKMC is the first and only studio LP by a rapper to stay on the chart that long.

Lamar also stamped his name on an exclusive list of just 16 acts to have a project remain on the Billboard 200 for at least 400 weeks. Iconic soloists and groups such as Pink Floyd, Bob Marley and the Wailers, Journey, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Nirvana, The Beatles, and Michael Jackson have also managed to pull off the feat.

As far as performers to break out in the 21st century, the Compton native's Good Kid, M.A.A.D City only trails Bruno Mars's Doo-Wops & Hooligans (476 weeks) and Adele's 21 (471 weeks). Eminem's The Eminem Show (383 weeks) and Drake's Take Care (382 weeks) are on pace to be the next Hip Hop studio albums to hit 400 weeks.

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City actually debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and never hit the top spot of the tally. However, the TDE/Aftermath/Interscope release has been certified 3x-Platinum by the RIAA. Plus, GKMC earned Kendrick Lamar five Grammy nominations including Album of The Year, Best Rap Album, and Best New Artist.