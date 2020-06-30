AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kendrick Lamar Makes History With 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' Spending 400 Weeks On Billboard 200

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

K. Dot has the longest-charting Hip Hop studio album of all time.

(AllHipHop News) There is a new member of the 400-week club for the Billboard 200. Kendrick Lamar's Good Kid, M.A.A.D City currently sits at #100 on the chart after first arriving in 2012.

Eight years later, the masterpiece managed to stay on Billboard's album rankings for 400 weeks. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City joins Eminem's Curtain Call: The Hits (494 weeks) as the only Hip Hop albums to ever reach that milestone. GKMC is the first and only studio LP by a rapper to stay on the chart that long.

Lamar also stamped his name on an exclusive list of just 16 acts to have a project remain on the Billboard 200 for at least 400 weeks. Iconic soloists and groups such as Pink Floyd, Bob Marley and the Wailers, Journey, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Nirvana, The Beatles, and Michael Jackson have also managed to pull off the feat.

As far as performers to break out in the 21st century, the Compton native's Good Kid, M.A.A.D City only trails Bruno Mars's Doo-Wops & Hooligans (476 weeks) and Adele's 21 (471 weeks). Eminem's The Eminem Show (383 weeks) and Drake's Take Care (382 weeks) are on pace to be the next Hip Hop studio albums to hit 400 weeks.

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City actually debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and never hit the top spot of the tally. However, the TDE/Aftermath/Interscope release has been certified 3x-Platinum by the RIAA. Plus, GKMC earned Kendrick Lamar five Grammy nominations including Album of The Year, Best Rap Album, and Best New Artist.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre And Wife Divorcing After Two Decades Of Marriage

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are divorcing after over 24 years of marriage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

iamArys

U.S. Post Office Unveils Hip-Hop Stamps

In collaboration with The Universal Hip Hop Museum, the United States Postal Service will release a series of stamps depicting Hip-Hop's four elements.

Maria Myraine

Pharrell Williams Taking His Culinary Expertise To France

Pharrell Williams has his eyes set on France, with the opening of a brand new eatery in the country.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Itmyturn

The Marathon Continues, So Does The Trademark Battle Between Nipsey Hussle's Family & The Crips

The late rapper's family is stuck in limbo with the Crips LLC organization over the slogan.

Maria Myraine

by

JDD

Freddie Gibbs Drags Akademiks For Claiming He Is An "Irrelevant" Rapper

The 'Alfredo' album creator suggests Ak and 6ix9ine are lovers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s "Trollz" Suffers Biggest Drop For A No. 1 Debut In Hot 100 History

The collaboration slipped over 30 positions in the rankings.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Spends A Fourth Week At No. 1, Ties The Record For 2020 Releases

"The Bigger Picture" hitmaker is one of the top-selling acts of the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ToAndFro

2020 BET Awards Draw 3.7 Million Viewers Across ViacomCBS Simulcast

Roddy Ricch took home trophies for Best New Artist and Album Of The Year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Jada Pinkett Smith Honor Breonna Taylor In Kentucky

Jada Pinkett Smith was on hand to address a crowd in Kentucky last week, in a rally for slain EMT worker Breonna Taylor.

AllHipHop Staff