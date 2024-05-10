TDE Prez Punch Calls Out Elliott Wilson For Editing Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet The Grahams”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar’s scathing “Meet The Grahams” broke the internet. Many rap fans view the diss record as the knockout blow in the MC’s war of words with Drake. The song included K. Dot claiming his adversary has a secret daughter.

Drake has denied hiding another child, and many of his supporters doubt the Toronto native would fall into the same trap in a second rap beef. Pusha T previously exposed Drake’s son, Adonis, on “The Story of Addidon” in 2018.

On Wednesday (May 8), Hip-Hop journalist Elliott Wilson posted an edited version of Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet The Grahams” without the verse about Drake’s alleged daughter. However, the altered track was removed from X because of a copyright strike.

In response to the copyright strike, Elliott Wilson tweeted, “Damn.” Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson responded to Wilson. He wrote, “Why would you request for it to be edited anyway? Did you ask for edits on anything else?”

Why would you request for it to be edited anyway? Did you ask for edits on anything else? https://t.co/oEIWN2ViUz — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 9, 2024

Kendrick Lamar released several studio albums via Top Dawg Entertainment. The Compton-raised recording artist later branched off from TDE to launch pgLang with Dave Free.

“Meet The Grahams” arrived during Kendrick Lamar’s week-long takedown of Drake which also included other diss records aimed at the OVO boss. The Alchemist-produced song remains in the Top 10 of the Spotify and Apple Music daily charts in the United States.