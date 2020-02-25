AllHipHop
Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Hit With A Lawsuit Over 'Black Panther' Song "Pray For Me"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Did K. Dot and Abel steal a “choral performance” from a New York-based band?

(AllHipHop News) Black Panther: The Album was released back in 2018. The Kendrick Lamar-curated soundtrack connected to the billion-dollar Marvel movie spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 and earned multiple Grammy nominations.

Before the full Black Panther project hit DSPs on February 9 of that year, Lamar dropped “Pray For Me” featuring Canadian R&B/Pop singer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. The song peaked at #7 on the Hot 100 chart and has been certified 2x-Platinum by the RIAA.

Fast forward over two years later, TMZ is now reporting that Yeasayer is suing Lamar and Tesfaye for allegedly stealing “immediately recognizable" elements from their 2007 song "Sunrise.” The Brooklyn-based rock band claims “Pray For Me” uses a modified “distinctive choral performance” created by the group.

Yeasayer is apparently seeking all profits from “Pray for Me.” Plus, they want an injunction to block further sales and airplay of the record. This pending lawsuit comes after Kendrick Lamar and Solána “SZA” Rowe were sued in 2018 for the “All The Stars” music video. Kendrick and SZA’s Oscar-nominated collaboration also appeared on Black Panther: The Album.

