AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Keri Hilson Forced To Take Down 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Tweet

AllHipHop Staff

Keri Hilson's manager has been forced to delete a controversial Tweet claiming 5G was causing the spread of the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Keri Hilson sparked backlash on Monday by suggesting that 5G may be responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Now her management has forced her to take down the tweet after a harsh backlash from fans, media and various "experts."

The 37-year-old singer took to Twitter to share her theory, telling her 4.2 million followers: "People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!"

She then shared a video about the theory, and wrote: "I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am—WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who’s been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19…connections were quite peculiar. And after all I’ve read, believable.

"And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus."

Keri continued to state that the theory would explain why there aren't many cases of the Covid-19 virus in Africa, which is "not a 5G region."

Following Keri's tweets, her followers responded in their thousands - with many slamming the "Knock You Down" singer for her musings.

"Is Keri Hilson hacked, or is Keri Hilson really on here saying 5G wireless caused the corona pandemic?" one wrote, before another added: "Keri Hilson girl be quiet before I get Beyonce."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Reacts To "Coronavirus" Song Featuring Her Vocals Charting On iTunes

NYC-based deejay/producer iMarkkeyz helped launch the #CoronaVirusChallenge.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

WATCH: Rapper Pras Wears Full Hazmat Suit To Child Support Hearing

Fugees rap star Pras Michel took his health extremely serious today when he showed up to court in a full hazmat suit to prevent catching the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

T.I. Says Prayers Should Replace Worry During Coronavirus Pandemic

T.I. offers up some biblical wisdom in the face of a growing worldwide pandemic as cities and entire countries shut down!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eminem Responds To Senator Marco Rubio's "Marshall Law" Blunder

The Republican politician got dragged on Twitter for his error-filled tweet about COVID-19 hysteria.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

aliana

Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Barrier Passes Away Following A Car Accident

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Hitmaka aka Yung Berg Accused Of Pistol-Whipping His Girlfriend

Yung Berg aka Hitmaka is facing an investigation after he allegedly pistol-whipped his girl and broke her nose during a fight!

AllHipHop Staff

by

parly

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends 10 Straight Weeks At No. 1 On The Hot 100

Compton’s latest rap star inches closer to accompanying Diddy and Drizzy on an all-time list.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nicki Minaj's Husband Gets Approval To Use The Internet

A judge has signed off on a request by Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty to allow him to surf the net, as he awaits a trial for not registering as a sex offender in California.

AllHipHop Staff

Record Store Day Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Game, Lil Kim, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Nas, Tyler, The Creator, Wale, and more are set to present exclusive projects later this summer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Omarion On Modern R&B Artists Sampling Old R&B Songs: "I Think It's Lazy"

The former B2K frontman sits down with Joe Budden.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

TheeGoddess100