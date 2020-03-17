Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The NBA is heavily affected by Covid-19.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier today it was reported that four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for Coronavirus.

Kevin Durant confirmed the positive test to The Athletic and says he “feels fine.”

In a little over a week, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Woods, Kevin Durant, and three other NBA players all have positive test results.

Durant told The Athletic, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine.”

While some people experience no symptoms at all, others have a vast variety of symptoms including: fever, coughing, sore throat, and shortness of breath.

Durant goes on to say, “We’re going to get through this.”

Prayers up!