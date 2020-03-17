AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Simone Grant

The NBA is heavily affected by Covid-19.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier today it was reported that four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for Coronavirus.

Kevin Durant confirmed the positive test to The Athletic and says he “feels fine.” 

In a little over a week, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Woods, Kevin Durant, and three other NBA players all have positive test results. 

Durant told The Athletic, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine.”

While some people experience no symptoms at all, others have a vast variety of symptoms including: fever, coughing, sore throat, and shortness of breath.

Durant goes on to say, “We’re going to get through this.” 

Prayers up! 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gucci Mane Offers $1 Million To New Rappers Who Sign To 1017 Records

Gucci Mane offers rappers a lucrative opportunity with a $1 million open call in a search for the next big rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

Keri Hilson Forced To Take Down 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Tweet

Keri Hilson has been FORCED to take down a post claiming the coronavirus was being spread by the rise of 5G networks.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Reacts To "Coronavirus" Song Featuring Her Vocals Charting On iTunes

NYC-based deejay/producer iMarkkeyz helped launch the #CoronaVirusChallenge.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Barrier Passes Away Following A Car Accident

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tuesdae

Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg Victim Of Home Invasion Robbery

Producer Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg has denied he pistol-whipped his girlfriend, and instead said he was the victim of a home invasion robbery!

Nolan Strong

by

$MKingpin

Floyd Mayweather's Former Trainer Roger Mayweather Dies; Floyd Speaks

Roger Mayweather, a key figure in Floyd Mayweather's life and his unbelievable boxing career has passed away.

AllHipHop Staff

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends 10 Straight Weeks At No. 1 On The Hot 100

Compton’s latest rap star inches closer to accompanying Diddy and Drizzy on an all-time list.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Nicki Minaj's Husband Gets Approval To Use The Internet

A judge has signed off on a request by Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty to allow him to surf the net, as he awaits a trial for not registering as a sex offender in California.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

Eminem Responds To Senator Marco Rubio's "Marshall Law" Blunder

The Republican politician got dragged on Twitter for his error-filled tweet about COVID-19 hysteria.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

aliana

Lizzo Signs Up To Work From Home With Famous Songwriters

Lizzo and a group of songwriters have come up with an ingenious was to collaborate and still create, during a global pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff