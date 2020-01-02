AllHipHop
Login

Kevin Gates And Wife Dreka Expecting A Baby

AllHipHop Staff
by

Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka will deliver a new bundle of joy in 2020!

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Kevin Gates is ringing in 2020 as a father-to-be.

The "2 Phones" star took to Instagram with his wife Dreka to break the news to fans in a video message, in which he is featured bending down to plant a kiss on her growing baby belly.

"You got something in the slow cooker!" he quips in the footage, as a delighted Dreka giggles.

The post was captioned, "What's meant to be is meant to be."

The child will be the couple's third, a sibling for young son Khaza and daughter Islah.

Gates' baby news comes after spending the year working on repairing his relationship with Dreka, which suffered as the rapper served nine months of a 30-month sentence in Illinois for felony gun possession in 2017, shortly after also spending six months behind bars in Florida for kicking a woman in the face at one of his shows.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
$MKingpin
$MKingpin

Congratulations!!!

Big Sean Declares He Is "Back Going Hard" In 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Dame Dash Calls Aaliyah "The Sacrificial Lamb" In Marriage To R. Kelly
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Drake, Adele, Taylor Swift Crowned Artists Of The Decade By RIAA Sales Chart
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
11
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI don’t know Envy’s past achievements I just know him as the last person I wanna hear from on The Breakfast Club. Always…
YG Apologizes To The LGBTQ Community For "Old Views"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBGay Mafia run the music industry..
Common Didn't Want To Have Kids With Angela Rye
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinYou're NOT Deranged, you're just proud to be a Dumb Ass. There's always at least one in every hood. The one dude who…
Reinvigorated DMX Welcomes 2020 In Vegas With Famous Rappers
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Travis Scott's Heart Will Always Belong To Kylie Jenner
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Ray J And Princess Love Welcome New Baby Boy
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Beyonce Celebrates Her Good Year With "Bey-Cap" Featuring Pics Of Jay-Z & Kids
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment