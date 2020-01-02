Kevin Gates And Wife Dreka Expecting A Baby

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Kevin Gates is ringing in 2020 as a father-to-be.

The "2 Phones" star took to Instagram with his wife Dreka to break the news to fans in a video message, in which he is featured bending down to plant a kiss on her growing baby belly.

"You got something in the slow cooker!" he quips in the footage, as a delighted Dreka giggles.

The post was captioned, "What's meant to be is meant to be."

The child will be the couple's third, a sibling for young son Khaza and daughter Islah.

Gates' baby news comes after spending the year working on repairing his relationship with Dreka, which suffered as the rapper served nine months of a 30-month sentence in Illinois for felony gun possession in 2017, shortly after also spending six months behind bars in Florida for kicking a woman in the face at one of his shows.