AllHipHop
Login

Kevin Hart Escapes Lawsuits After Car Accident

AllHipHop Staff
by

Kevin Hart avoided any legal actions after he almost was killed during a car accident in September.

(AllHipHop News) Kevin Hart has avoided legal action after the horror car crash that left him in a life-threatening condition.

The "Jumanji: The Next Level" actor almost died in an accident when a pal lost control of his classic car near Hart's home in California in September, leaving the funnyman in need of extensive spinal surgery for his injuries.

And while reports suggested the driver of the car, Jared Black, would be sued, as well as the "Night School" actor himself as the owner of the vehicle, but reports confirmed no suits had been filed concerning the incident.

Sources also alleged no money had changed hands as part of a settlement.

Rebecca Broxterman was also a passenger in the Plymouth Barracuda when her fiance lost control and crashed the vehicle in Calabasas, California.

Following the incident, investigators concluded no one was wearing a seat belt and there were no safety harnesses in the car.

Law enforcement said the driver was at fault, he allegedly gunned the vehicle's 720-HP engine and lost control.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Kevin recently said: "You have a different perspective of life in general when you go through anything that almost ends your life. There's a better understanding of the importance of people that are around you, the importance of loved ones."

Comments
Mo’Nique Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons & Harvey Weinstein Accusations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
7
Last Reply· by
sandrakhaleda
sandrakhaledaMj is innocent
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
ankgg
ankggIt was really good https://thinkorswimdl.com
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
shawnkemp
shawnkempGood post. Thanks for sharing with us. I just loved your way of presentation. I enjoyed reading this .Thanks for sharing…
Styles P Responds To Billie Eilish's Critical Comments About Rap Music
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameI hate to admit it but she is correct. Only a handful of rappers lived the life they rap about. Alot of rappers are…
Boosie & Snoop Dogg Slam Gayle King Over Interview Questions About Kobe Bryant
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameFucc Gayle and Oprah. They forgot who they are and where they came from. That money got them on their side now.
Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
7
Last Reply· by
SalesAndMoreSales
SalesAndMoreSalesThrow drake in there too
Jay-Z: I Feel Honored To Use My Voice... I'm Not Cowering, I’m Not Speaking Soft
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Tinkabelle
TinkabelleZubu, I tend to agree with you.
Nicki Minaj On Reports She Didn't Intend To Diss Rosa Parks: Never Said This... Don't Care
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Localbeatz
LocalbeatzNew song by Blueface Obama is here https://topcitysound.com/blueface-obama-ft-dababy/
Future's Teenage Son Reportedly Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
Juniornai
Juniornaihttps://jessynaija.org/sonona-by-susumila/
DaBaby Goes After Video Model In Court Over Extortion Claims
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment