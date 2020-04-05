Kevin Hart Gets Aggressive With 50 Cent Over Gray Hair Jokes

50 Cent trolled his famous friends for rocking gray hair during the quarantine.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent took to Instagram to do what one of the things he does best - troll.

This time, the "Power" star posted a picture collage with Deion Sanders, Kevin Hart, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, and poked fun at the trio, who all have developed gray hair during social distancing.

He wrote in the now-deleted post with eye emojis, “man where the f##k is the time machine, they got old on quarantine. LOL”.

Kevin Hart commented on the post with a series of laugh emojis and wrote, “F##k off man…. I used the product this week.”

50 followed with, “love you boy, you know i f##k wit you keep winning.”

Deion Sanders also playfully commented on the post, “Man I can shave! And I look younger than u.,” followed by laughing emojis. Diddy hasn’t responded to the post, but we’re sure it’s also all love.

Hart, Sanders, and Combs join celebrities like Kelly Rip and Tia and Tamera Mowry, who have let their hair turn gray turned the COVID-19 stay at home order.