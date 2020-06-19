Kevin Hart Hosting New Virtual Celebrity Challenge Show

Kevin Hart is launching a brand new virtual reality show featuring his celebrity friends doing some wild challenges at home.

Celebrity Game Face will feature “outrageous at-home challenges" and feature Hart and his wife Eniko, as well as Terry and Rebecca Crews, Joel and Sarah McHale, and Sarah Hyland and her fiance Wells Adams.

The special, which is being developed by bosses at E!, will feature physical challenges that those watching at home can also join in.

The evening will conclude with the couples being awarded money for the charity of their choice with the winning pair taking home a gold trophy.

The online venture is one of many to feature Hart since the coronavirus lockdown began, including the Feeding America Comedy Festival and At-Home Variety Show.

The event will air at 10:00 PM on E!.