Kevin Hart's 'Die Hart' Series Debuts On Quibi

Can the comedian become the next Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, or The Rock?

(AllHipHop News) There are reports that the streaming service Quibi is struggling to gain the number of subscribers the company had projected. These apparent troubles for Jeffrey Katzenberg's new venture are happening despite the promotion of exclusive content with celebrities such as Queen Latifah, Drake, Usher, Chance The Rapper, and Offset.

Can a comedic megastar bring in more eyes to the quick-bite platform? Kevin Hart now has an action-comedy playing on Quibi. Die Hart is a 10-episode series that premiered today (July 20). New installments will debut every weekday until July 29.

The cast of Die Hart also includes John Travolta (Pulp Fiction), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), and Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down). In the program's storyline, a fictionalized Kevin Hart attempts to try his hand at becoming a leading man in an action movie.

This is not Hart's first time playing a version of himself on screen. The reality television parody Real Husbands of Hollywood ran for five seasons on BET. Kevin Hart recruited numerous guest stars to provide cameos for that show.