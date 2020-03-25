Kevin Hart's Wife Pregnant With Their Second Child

Comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are excited to welcome their fourth child.

(AllHipHop News) Kevin Hart is set to be a dad again - his wife is pregnant with the couple's second child.

Eniko Parrish has announced she is expecting via Instagram, posting a photo of herself posing with a baby belly.

"Baby #2," the 35-year-old captioned the shot, adding: "In the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6!"

Hart and Parrish are already parents to two-year-old son Kenzo and the comedian and actor also has two kids, aged 12 and 15, from his marriage to first wife Torrei Hart.

The mom-to-be will be hoping to avoid the marital issues that plagued her first pregnancy this time around - Hart allegedly cheated on his wife in September 2017.

Parrish addressed the scandal in Hart's new docuseries, "Don't F##k This Up," explaining she found out her man was being unfaithful when someone sent her video of Kevin making out with another woman.

"I was pregnant at the time," she said. "I was about seven to eight months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him crying... I'm, like, p##sed. Right then and there I kept saying, 'How the f##k did you let that happen? You publicly humiliated me...'

"Everything's on Instagram, everything's on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you're gonna do, I don't want to be a part of that'."

Hart publicly apologized for his actions on the show.

"The worst part is just knowing how you made somebody feel," he said. "When I got to see that firsthand with Eniko, when I got to see the effect my reckless behavior had, that was crushing. That tore me up. That really tore me up... That's probably the lowest moment of my life, because I know what I was responsible for."

The baby news comes six months after Hart narrowly escaped dying in a terrible car accident last September, when his classic 1970 Plymouth Barracuda flipped during a canyon drive near his home in Calabasas, California.

"I'm thankful for my family, my friends and I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me, 'cause you stood by me," he said in an Instagram video as he recovered from spinal surgery. "My fans, thankful for all of your love and support. So don't take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised. More importantly, I'm thankful for God. I'm thankful for life. I'm thankful for simply still being here. The road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020."