Kevin Hart Wants "Cancel Culture" Canceled

AllHipHop Staff

Kevin Hart had a few things to say about "cancel culture" during a sit-down with Oprah.

(AllHipHop News) Kevin Hart has criticized the unrealistic nature of "cancel culture" and insisted "people deserve a chance to move on."

The 40-year-old "Jumanji" actor, who was forced to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars due to a string of unearthed tweets, spoke about what it's like to be publicly shamed in a chat for O, The Oprah Magazine's Instagram Live.

Discussing his new audiobook "The Decision," he blasted "cancel culture" and insisted people need to be more "realistic" about the shortcomings of others.

"What I mean about being realistic is: Nobody's perfect, nobody's going to be," he explained. "We're living in a time where we're just expecting perfect, as if people don't slip and fall down the steps, or everybody walks straight all the time. But you stumble...it's weird to really hold people at a level that they never asked to be held at."

Hart added that adults shouldn't be held hostage due to "childish behavior" from their youth, as they were just "doing the things that a kid is supposed to do."

"You get to 21, and there's a celebration of you now being an adult because you spent those years being a kid, 21 to 31, I was a young adult, so I didn't know what life was going to be like as an adult, so I messed up as a young adult," he explained. "Although some things are warranted and I understand, it's just us as people have got to be smart enough to go...you know what, whatever has happened, has happened, but people deserve a chance to move on."

The "Ride Along" star, who needed extensive spinal surgery for his injuries when a pal lost control of his classic car near his home in California last year will soon be welcoming a baby girl, his fourth child, and second with wife Eniko Hart.

However, referencing his previous troubles he stressed life "isn't over because people say it is."

"We need to lose that attitude and feeling and let people grow. People love to talk s##t...people love to be negative, but guess what? They also love to be positive. But we only talk about the negative." 

