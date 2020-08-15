AllHipHop
Keyshia Cole Reveals Tupac's Death Row Exit Strategy Before His Murder

AllHipHop Staff

Keyshia Cole says Tupac told her his plan to leave Death Row to make a power move with one of the best-known executives in the business.

(AllHipHop News) Tupac Shakur was planning to shock the rap world and leave Death Row Records before he died, according to Keyshia Cole.

Keyshia claims she was with the Hip-Hop icon in Las Vegas on the day he lost his life in a drive-by shooting incident and he told her of his plans to leave music mogul Suge Knight's label.

"I actually did know him (Tupac)," Keyshia Cole told Fat Joe during a recent Instagram livestream. "He wanted to sign me to Quincy Jones when he was with Kidada, Quincy’s daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy. He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids.

Pac died when Keyshia was 16. But she knew him because her brother is Nuttso, who is a member of the group Tupac established, The Outlawz.

"We all drove to Vegas from L.A. Pac was in the car with Kidada. Suge was in the car. My brother was in the car. We was in our car. We were kids though. He just didn’t like that, you know what I mean? It was just, like, a lot of drama around that time."

Tupac Shakur was shot and eventually died in September 1996 at the age of 25. 

