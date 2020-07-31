AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kid Cudi Announces His 'Mad Solar Radio' Show Is Coming Soon

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Scott Mescudi says September is about to be 🤯.

(AllHipHop News) A little over a month ago, Kid Cudi expressed interest in wanting to start his own podcast. It looks as if the 36-year-old, Cleveland-born musician has turned his June 24 tweet into reality.

The self-described "Chosen One" returned to Twitter this week to reveal he is set to launch Mad Solar Radio in the near future. Cudi did not provide very many details about the show, but he informed his followers the program is in the works.

"🤘🏾 MAD SOLAR RADIO 🤘🏾🎙🎼 COMIN SOON WILLAAAYY 😱🤯," tweeted the rapper/actor born Scott Mescudi on Thursday. "I'll announce what platform it'll be on soon! So ready to bring u all into my world in a different way. This is gonna be fun."

2020 has already been a huge year for Kid Cudi. The Grammy winner scored his first #1 record on the Hot 100 chart with the Travis Scott collaboration "The Scotts." He later dropped "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" song featuring Eminem.

Besides prepping to present Mad Solar Radio, Mescudi is also working on the Kids See Ghosts animated series with Japenese artist Takashi Murakami. Cudi is also part of the cast of HBO's We Are Who We Are miniseries which is scheduled to premiere on September 14.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

Wiley Relents And Apologizes After Being Banned From The Internet

Wiley must be feeling the heat. After days of trashing Jewish people and getting himself banned from every major social media platform, the rapper is apologizing.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Present Black Soprano Family Mixtape

The BSF leader declares himself the "best rapper alive."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

NLE Choppa Recruits Lil Baby For "Narrow Road" Single

The two rappers ran into each other at Atlanta's Icebox Diamonds & Watches store in 2019.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep Launches Limited-Edition "Trippy Summer" Collection

"We created an aesthetic and a feel that equals our experience of the past couple months."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Beyoncé Releases "Already" Music Video From 'Black Is King' Film

A deluxe version of 'The Lion King: The Gift' is now available too.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Post Malone Has Problems With Mandates To Wear A Mask To Prevent Coronavirus

Post Malone loves playing the borderline of being a rap star and a rebellious rock star, and he parroted a GOP talking point further adding to the hysteria around protecting the public.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Swirl Films Secures Life Rights Of Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell

The world will get to learn more about his influence on the entertainment industry and his community-driven activism.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jaden Explains Struggle With Anxiety During Pandemic

Jaden opened up about his mental health during the pandemic during a recent interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog