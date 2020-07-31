Kid Cudi Announces His 'Mad Solar Radio' Show Is Coming Soon

Scott Mescudi says September is about to be 🤯.

(AllHipHop News) A little over a month ago, Kid Cudi expressed interest in wanting to start his own podcast. It looks as if the 36-year-old, Cleveland-born musician has turned his June 24 tweet into reality.

The self-described "Chosen One" returned to Twitter this week to reveal he is set to launch Mad Solar Radio in the near future. Cudi did not provide very many details about the show, but he informed his followers the program is in the works.

"🤘🏾 MAD SOLAR RADIO 🤘🏾🎙🎼 COMIN SOON WILLAAAYY 😱🤯," tweeted the rapper/actor born Scott Mescudi on Thursday. "I'll announce what platform it'll be on soon! So ready to bring u all into my world in a different way. This is gonna be fun."

2020 has already been a huge year for Kid Cudi. The Grammy winner scored his first #1 record on the Hot 100 chart with the Travis Scott collaboration "The Scotts." He later dropped "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" song featuring Eminem.

Besides prepping to present Mad Solar Radio, Mescudi is also working on the Kids See Ghosts animated series with Japenese artist Takashi Murakami. Cudi is also part of the cast of HBO's We Are Who We Are miniseries which is scheduled to premiere on September 14.