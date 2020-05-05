AllHipHop
Kid Cudi Celebrates Earning His First #1 On The Hot 100 With “The Scotts”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The collaboration with La Flame debuts atop the chart.

(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott achieved a record-breaking accomplishment when his "Astronomical" Fortnite concert pulled in 12.3 million concurrent players to the live show. One of the highlights from the night was Scott premiering a new song with Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi.

“The Scotts” instantly shot up the Apple Music and Spotify streaming charts. Travis and Cudi’s collaboration is now the No. 1 song on the Hot 100 as well. After the new rankings were revealed, the Cleveland native reacted to having his first #1.

Cudi tweeted:

😭🙏🏾Loudly crying face🙏🏾 THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME!!! IVE BEEN IN THIS GAME FOR 12 YEARS AND I FINALLY DID THIS W MY MUTHAF*CKIN BROTHER! TO MY PARTNER IN RAGE TRAVIS AND ALL MY FANS AROUND THE WORLD THAT SUPPORTED US AND GOT US ON LISTS, I F*CKIN LOVE YOU!! ❤️😘 🤘🏾🙏🏾

In addition, “The Scotts” opened at #1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart (42.2 million streams). The record also peaked at the top of the Digital Song Sales chart (67,000 downloads). 

Travis Scott now has three #1 songs on the Hot 100 chart in his career. “The Scotts” follows “Sicko Mode” in 2018 and “Highest In The Room” in 2019. Kid Cudi's previous Hot 100 peak came in 2009 with the Man on the Moon: The End of Day track “Day 'N' Nite” reaching #3.

