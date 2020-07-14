AllHipHop
Kid Cudi Explains How He Turns His Pain Into Music

AllHipHop Staff

Kid Cudi speaks on dealing with his anxiety and depression during a new video.

(AllHipHop News) Kid Cudi has learned to deal with his anxiety and depression by turning his "pain into music."

The 36-year-old rapper is currently one of the hottest names in the music industry, with hit songs including his collaboration with Eminem - "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" - under his belt.

However, his journey to the top hasn't been easy, and he has frequently struggled with his mental health over the years.

"When we're young, we face a lot of pressure to do things that harm us. We pretend to be happy when there's a raging violent storm inside of our heart," he admitted in a new video, which premiered on People.com.

"Once it was difficult for me to find the words. Anxiety and depression ruled my life for as long as I could remember. I was scared, I was sad, I felt like a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions."

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his tunes, Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, admitted the sadness is a driving force behind many of the tracks.

"I knew I deserved peace and to be happy, but I didn’t know how," he shared. "It took me a while to get to this place of commitment, to say I'm gonna get through this. To know that we can take our pain and turn it into something.

"I turn my pain into music. And my music is how I am different. And my difference is my power."

Cudi's video comes ahead of the Well Beings virtual town hall event, which he will also feature in alongside Ariel Winter, Bill Pullman, Sean Astin and Billy Porter, on July 14 at 11 am ET. Visit https://wellbeings.org/ to tune into the livestream. 

