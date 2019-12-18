AllHipHop
Login

Kid Cudi Featured In 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' First Look Images

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Check out photos from the time-traveling adventure.

(AllHipHop News) Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reprising their roles as the titular characters of Bill & Ted Face The Music. The third film in the sci-fi comedy franchise is set to hit theaters on August 21, 2020.

Hip Hop artist Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi (How to Make It in America, Need for Speed) also appears in the movie. Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch are part of the cast too.

A synopsis for Bill & Ted Face The Music reads:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. 

Dean Parisot (Fun with Dick and Jane) directed Bill & Ted Face The Music. The screenplay was written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey). Orion Pictures has released the official first look images for the upcoming motion picture. 

Comments
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever did this is lucky they robbed the new Boosie and not the old Boosie. New Boosie is just gonaa let it play out…
The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
parly
parlyi so much love hiphops https://yeyelife.com/
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
111
Last Reply· by
KEQMAC
KEQMACyour saying they wasn’t older enough 2 consent but that wen tha parents should have stepped n but instead their mindset…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUHe will probably do less that a year since he has already done a year he will get time served for that. He will be in PC…
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allThings keep getting worst for Kelly. Lesson learnt from all this show of shame, don't ever do bad and think you will go…
EXCLUSIVE: A Breakdown Of Everyone Tekashi69 Helped Send To Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinAs I stated in the last article when he gets out (if he makes it out alive?), it will be interesting to see how long of…
‘The Game’ Set To Be Rebooted On The CW
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby & More Join Vewtopia Music Festival Lineup
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allhttps://www.jbsfinder.com/apply-for-retail-store-supervisor-needed-at-shell-canada-north-york-on-canada/