Kid Cudi Featured In 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' First Look Images

(AllHipHop News) Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reprising their roles as the titular characters of Bill & Ted Face The Music. The third film in the sci-fi comedy franchise is set to hit theaters on August 21, 2020.

Hip Hop artist Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi (How to Make It in America, Need for Speed) also appears in the movie. Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch are part of the cast too.

A synopsis for Bill & Ted Face The Music reads:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Dean Parisot (Fun with Dick and Jane) directed Bill & Ted Face The Music. The screenplay was written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey). Orion Pictures has released the official first look images for the upcoming motion picture.