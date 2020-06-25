AllHipHop
Kid Cudi Proposes Starting His Own "Positive" Podcast

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Would you tune in to hear "The Scotts" hitmaker chat with his friends and fans?

(AllHipHop News) Kid Cudi could be the next Hip Hop performer to make the transition into podcasting. The entertainer born Scott Mescudi could be set to introduce his own digital talk show in the near future.

"Should I do my own podcast??" tweeted Cudi on Wednesday night. An hour later, he returned to the social media platform to say, "Ok...[I'm] doin my own podcast then."

The Cleveland native explained what type of pod he wants to create. Cudi posted, "All love no sh*t talkin. Only uplifting artists and talkin [with] my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It'll be like ur hanging [with] me smokin and shootin the sh*t for [a while]. [It'll] be meant to comfort the lonely."

If Cudi follows through with his intention to start a podcast, he will join other rappers that have moved into that media space. Joe Budden's The Joe Budden Podcast, N.O.R.E.'s Drink Champs, Talib Kweli's People's Party, and T.I.'s expediTIously are among the current emcee-led programs.

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi partnered with Travis Scott for "The Scotts" collaboration which peaked at #1 on the Hot 100 chart. "The Scotts" is the first song of Cudi's career to become the most popular record in America.

