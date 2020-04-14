Kid Cudi Returns With New Single "Leader Of The Delinquents"

Listen to Cudder's latest musical offering.

(AllHipHop News) Kid Cudi followers finally got new music from the 36-year-old rapper/actor. Overnight, the Midwesterner born Scott Mescudi let loose a brand new track titled "Leader Of The Delinquents."

"Hello friends, Cudder again. Gotta smack 'em with some sh*t before the world ends. Same old denims, worn for days. I been home, making jams and many wonderful waves," raps the Grammy winner.

The "Leader Of The Delinquents" track is expected to live on Cudi's upcoming studio LP Entergalactic. It has been four years since the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate dropped the Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' album.

In 2018, Kid Cudi and Kanye West created Kids See Ghosts. The collaborative project was part of the "Wyoming Sessions" series along with Pusha T's Daytona, West's Ye, Nas' Nasir, and Teyana Taylor's K.T.S.E.

Mescudi's discography also includes the solo albums Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, Indicud, Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, and Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven. A release date for Entergalactic has not been announced.

Entergalactic is reportedly arriving with a Netflix adult animated anthology of the same name. Cudi is said to be executive producing, writing, and acting for the program. Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Black AF) is also attached as an executive producer.

Kid Cudi tweeted in 2019, "Entergalactic will be something you've never experienced. I promise it'll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but [it'll] be here before u know it!"