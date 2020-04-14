AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kid Cudi Returns With New Single "Leader Of The Delinquents"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to Cudder's latest musical offering.

(AllHipHop News) Kid Cudi followers finally got new music from the 36-year-old rapper/actor. Overnight, the Midwesterner born Scott Mescudi let loose a brand new track titled "Leader Of The Delinquents."

"Hello friends, Cudder again. Gotta smack 'em with some sh*t before the world ends. Same old denims, worn for days. I been home, making jams and many wonderful waves," raps the Grammy winner. 

The "Leader Of The Delinquents" track is expected to live on Cudi's upcoming studio LP Entergalactic. It has been four years since the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate dropped the Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' album.

In 2018, Kid Cudi and Kanye West created Kids See Ghosts. The collaborative project was part of the "Wyoming Sessions" series along with Pusha T's Daytona, West's Ye, Nas' Nasir, and Teyana Taylor's K.T.S.E.

Mescudi's discography also includes the solo albums Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, Indicud, Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, and Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven. A release date for Entergalactic has not been announced.

Entergalactic is reportedly arriving with a Netflix adult animated anthology of the same name. Cudi is said to be executive producing, writing, and acting for the program. Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Black AF) is also attached as an executive producer.

Kid Cudi tweeted in 2019, "Entergalactic will be something you've never experienced. I promise it'll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but [it'll] be here before u know it!"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Gucci Mane Catches Backlash For Shocking Coronavirus Easter Tweet

Fans believe that Gucci Mane is not only rude and vile, but distract from the true message of Easter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Luke Laforge

Hip-Hop Rumors: Erica Mena Spazzes On Promoters Calling Them Black Monkeys

Top battle rappers sign up to battle online, using technology to customize their bars for their opponents.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

TheDerek

50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule's Instagram Battle Challenge

It looks like Ja is already declaring himself the champ.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Becomes First Male Artist To Debut Three Songs At No. 1 With "Toosie Slide"

The TikTok-ready dance track extends several of Drizzy's all-time records.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Atlanta's Top Radio Jock, Ryan Cameron Recovering After Heart Attack

Jermaine Dupri, LL Cool J, Rickey Smiley, and more send their warm wishes to their friend Ryan Cameron.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Diddy's Celebrity Dance-a-thon Raises Almost $4 Million

Diddy and his celebrity friends hosted a dance-a-thon, which raised millions of dollars for healthcare workers over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Westside Gunn Had Coronavirus

Westside Gunn reveals he had the coronavirus but he has since recovered.

Fatima Barrie

by

Deveondi

Doja Cat Slams "Immature" Nicki Minaj Stans On Twitter

The Barbz try to cancel the "Say So" hitmaker.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Vanessa Bondessa

Actor Tracy Morgan Flips Out On Pedestrian Over Lamborghini Run-In

Tracy Morgan almost ran down a pedestrian who was walking in a mostly empty times square, and ended up in a shouting match.

AllHipHop Staff