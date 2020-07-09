AllHipHop
Kid Cudi's Daughter Announces Her Dad Has A Collaboration With Eminem

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Princess Vada enthusiastically support her father's forthcoming track.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this year, Kid Cudi scored his first Hot 100 #1 single when he teamed up with Travis Scott for "The Scotts." It looks like Cudder is also close to dropping another high-profile collaboration in 2020.

Yesterday, the rapper/actor born Scott Mescudi uploaded a video of his daughter to social media. In the clip, Vada tells the world that Kid Cudi and Eminem have a record on the way.

“Hi, it’s Vada. I’m here to say that my daddy’s new single ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’ is coming out on Friday. Check it out. Bye!” said the smiling girl about the single's July 10 release date.

The official announcement of "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" came after Cudi teased a possible Em-assisted record in May. On the 7th of that month, the Cleveland representative tweeted, "@Eminem rap God. Help!"

Throughout his career, Kid Cudi worked with numerous noteworthy acts such as Jay-Z, Common, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Raekwon, T.I., Wale, and Big Sean. Cudi also created the joint projects WZRD with Dot Da Genius and Kids See Ghosts with Kanye West.

Eminem's three-decade run in the music business includes dropping a collaborative EP titled Hell: The Sequel with his Bad Meets Evil groupmate Royce Da 5'9". Plus, the self-described Rap God has countless collaborations with legends like Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

