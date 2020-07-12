Kid Cudi Says The Afterlife Smells Like Cotton Candy!

Kid Cudi talks about the afterlife, working with Eminem and more during his sit down on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio.

(AllHipHop News) If you follow Kid Cudi on social media, then you’ve seen him use the acronym “DMT” from time to time.

Cudi has stated it stands for “Divine Moments of Truth,” but his fans and followers are also well aware of the psychedelic drug that goes by the same three letters, after he raved about taking the drug in 2014.

Whichever way you’re leaning, the two are interestingly intertwined when it comes to Kid Cudi.

“I’ve done DMT a couple times and they say DMT is the experience of dying or the feeling that you get when you’re born before you’re born. So it kinda tapped me into another place. It let me know that there’s something beyond. I always felt in my heart that there was something beyond,” Kid Cudi shared on a recent episode of Young Money Radio on Apple Music.

He delved deeper into the experience, revealing that it “tapped” him into another place. “It let me know that there’s something beyond,” he said. He went on to describe the afterlife as a “peaceful place,” and “that there’s no pain, it’s bright and warm and smells like cotton candy.”

“It’s just a really peaceful place where you feel nothing but joy and you have peace. I really truly believe that there has to be something peaceful after this life.”

Cudi discussed the drug during convo with Wayne, where he also explained how doing cocaine and other drugs like DMT sent him to rehab to fight drug addiction and depression.

“I thought after rehab, my life was going to be peachy keen and everything was going to be great; but one of the things they told me in rehab was like, there will be other days where you'll have bad days, and you'll get depressed again, and we have to give you the tools to be able to deal with that when it happens again,” Kid Cudi explained.

Cudi also discussed how Lil Wayne’s interview with Eminem led to their first collaboration “Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” after the Detroit rap legend expressed his interest in working with Cudi during his interview.

Kid Cudi says he shipped a record off to Eminem and the rapper responded back ready to work.

“He sent it right back and, man, I got him on the phone. I had to tell him, I was like, ‘Yo bro, you f-king destroyed this sh-t.’ Because I was nervous because I was like, ‘Man, I'm f-king going get him Eminem on my song, he going body me on my own sh-t.’ But I was like, f-k it. like, f-k it. I just want a joint with Em, so.

In the coming months, fans can expect new projects from an enlightened Cudi in the form of an animated series with Kanye West and Takashi Murakami, a podcast, and a role as “Richard” on the HBO series “We Are Who We Are.”