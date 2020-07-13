Kid Cudi Talks 'Kids See Ghosts' Animated Series & ‘We Are Who We Are’ HBO Series

Cudder is headed back to the small screen for several forthcoming projects.

(AllHipHop News) It appears 2020 has been the most successful year of Kid Cudi's career since 2008 when "Day 'n' Nite" became a Top 3 single. In May of this year, the entertainer born Scott Mescudi scored his first Hot 100 #1 thanks to "The Scotts" with Travis Scott.

Cudi added another hit record to his catalog as his new "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" collaboration with Eminem sits atop the iTunes songs chart. His recent musical achievements come right as he jumps back into promoting his television work.

On the 11th episode of Apple Music's Young Money Radio, Lil Wayne spoke to Kid Cudi about two upcoming TV programs. An animated series based on Mescudi and Kanye West's 2018 joint album, Kids See Ghosts, is being conceived with the help of Japenese artist Takashi Murakami.

"This was something that Takashi had put together. We were working on ideas around the time when me and Kanye first had started thinking of Kids See Ghosts. We went out to Japan in summer 2017, and we were just working on ideas and different characters and things like that," explained Cudi. "Me and [Takashi] started working on a treatment. I kind of just came up with a story and me and him started bouncing ideas back and forth and they took that treatment and they came up with the teaser trailer that everybody saw."

The Cleveland-born rapper continued, "So Takashi just did this out of his own pocket, paid for this sh*t and put it together, just being inspired. And we've been sitting on this for almost a year and a half and Kanye hit me up. He was like, 'Y'all want to release the teaser?' I was like, 'Let's do it.' And then we decided to put the voices on there and we knocked that out."

Kid Cudi also has another show headed to HBO. We Are Who We Are is scheduled to premiere in September. He previously starred in the cable network's New York City-set dramedy How to Make It in America for two seasons.

"It's this really dope, coming of age story, about two kids that live with their families on a military base in Italy. And I play Richard, who is the father of the main girl and one of the main boys in the story," Cudi told Wayne about We Are Who We Are. "And this is Luca [Guadagnino] who directed and wrote this show who also did Call Me By Your Name. It was an amazing experience. Just the fact that he chose me to do this role. The fact that he trusted me with this material, it was a lot of heavy sh*t. It was probably my most complex role I've ever done."

He added, "I don't want to reveal too much now. When people see it they'll understand but there's a lot of layers to this dude. So it was really exciting for me because it was something I could sink my teeth into. This was something I was looking forward to getting into because I am kind of used to playing the best friend or the stoner guy or the comic relief or something like that. I wanted to just try something different. I think people are going to be really surprised and blown away at this one."

In addition, Kid Cudi's Entergalactic concept album is coming soon. He is presenting the music project along with a Netflix adult animated anthology of the same name.

Black-ish and BlackAF creator Kenya Barris as well as How to Make It in America writer Ian Edelman are said to be attached as executive producers for the Entergalactic series. Cudder also recently proposed starting his own podcast that will focus on uplifting artists.

Kids See Ghosts, We Are Who We Are, and Entergalactic will join a Kid Cudi filmography that also includes roles in movies such as Need for Speed, Entourage, James White, and Vincent N Roxxy. The 36-year-old actor has been part of HBO's Westworld and Shudder's Creepshow television casts too.