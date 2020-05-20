Kid Cudi, Virgil Abloh Connect With Limited Edition Merch For New Single

Cudi is back with a new single and some merch to go with it.

(AllHipHop News) The graduating Class of 2020 were just entering their first year of high school or college (depending on where you graduated from) the last time that Kid Cudi dropped an album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’.

The 2016 release of his sixth studio album, featured a slew of Hip-Hop culture celebrity misfits like André Benjamin, Willow Smith, Pharrell Williams, and Travis Scott.

He extends the same vibe but elevates it with a whole new vibe with the current single.

Now four years later, Cudi is coming back with a new single entitled, “Leader of Delinquents” that will surely excite his fan base … and if the music doesn’t … the merch associated with the new single will.

In a press release, Kid Cudi’s team announces that in celebration of his first solo track since December 2016, the G.O.O.D. Music star has partnered with long time creative director, Off-White founder, and Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh.

The bear pair created an exclusive t-shirt available on shop.kidcudi.com now for a very limited time.

The shirt features a sketch from Abloh, that will be a nod to true Cudites.

His true blue fans will easily get the reference but will also marvel at the track title on the shirt and Abloh’s hand on the back.

Cudi is also pressing up limited editions of the single on 7” vinyl, 12” picture disc and cassette featuring updated single artwork from Abloh, making this installation of the next album a work of art in itself. #Shoutouttoculture.

The new song can be heard below: